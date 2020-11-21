ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

