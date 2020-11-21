Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

CNFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

