Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Conifer alerts:

CNFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.