Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

