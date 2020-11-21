Comparing Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) and Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sears alerts:

This table compares Sears and Macy’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sears $16.70 billion 0.00 -$383.00 million N/A N/A Macy’s $24.56 billion 0.11 $564.00 million $2.91 3.11

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sears.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sears and Macy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sears 0 0 0 0 N/A Macy’s 10 4 1 0 1.40

Macy’s has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Sears.

Profitability

This table compares Sears and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sears N/A N/A N/A Macy’s -18.27% -4.56% -1.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sears shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Sears shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Macy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sears has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macy’s has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Macy’s beats Sears on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies. It provides merchandise under the Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66, Cannon, Adam Levine, Levi's, Lands' End, and Craftsman labels; Sears brand products, such as Kenmore and DieHard; and Kenmore-branded products. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated approximately 432 Kmart stores. The Sears Domestic segment operates stores that provide appliances, consumer electronics/connected solutions, tools, sporting goods, outdoor living, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, as well as automotive services and products, such as tires, batteries, and home fashion products. It also offers parts and services to builders, developers, designers, and commercial and residential customers; parts and repair services for appliances, lawn and garden equipment, consumer electronics, floor care products, and heating and cooling systems; home improvement services, such as siding, windows, cabinet refacing, kitchen remodeling, roofing, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and garage door installation and repair; and protection agreements and product installation services. This segment provides merchandise under the Kenmore, DieHard, WallyHome, Bongo, Covington, Simply Styled, Everlast, Metaphor, Roebuck & Co., Outdoor Life, and Structure brands, as well as under the Craftsman, Roadhandler, and Levi's, brands. This segment operated 547 full-line stores and 23 specialty stores. Sears Holdings Corporation was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. On October 15, 2018, Sears Holdings Corporation along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 775 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.