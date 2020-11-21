Comparing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) & Its Rivals

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: FTAC) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FinTech Acquisition Corp. III to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A $4.28 million 63.17 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 8.60

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A 49.96% 0.71% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors -33.11% -38.75% -6.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors 81 160 135 4 2.16

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 11.65%. Given FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s competitors have a beta of 0.01, indicating that their average share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

There is no company description available for Paya Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.