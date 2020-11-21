Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFRUY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

CFRUY stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

