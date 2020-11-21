Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

COLM opened at $84.27 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 900 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,330,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,788 shares of company stock worth $57,061,650 in the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

