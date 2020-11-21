Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $84.27 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 48,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $4,050,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $95,839,453.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 702,788 shares of company stock valued at $57,061,650. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

