Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,008,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $103,941,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,788 shares of company stock worth $57,061,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

