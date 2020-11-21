ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $239.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $239.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,473,761,872 coins and its circulating supply is 12,432,720,045 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

