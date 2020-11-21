Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Panagiotis Tsourapas Sells 11,714 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Panagiotis Tsourapas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,698,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

