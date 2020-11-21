Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.