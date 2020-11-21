Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of COHN opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

