Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCOI. Raymond James raised Cogent Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.11.

CCOI stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 133.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.05%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $453,873. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after buying an additional 327,923 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $3,330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

