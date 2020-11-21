CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after buying an additional 390,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 371,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after buying an additional 220,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 470,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,954 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

