CloakCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,335.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $605,464.37 and approximately $11,335.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002129 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,536,275 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.