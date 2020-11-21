Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after buying an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after buying an additional 1,535,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

