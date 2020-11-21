Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWEN. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CWEN opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

