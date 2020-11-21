Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Michael S. Gadd Sells 7,586 Shares

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLW opened at $37.91 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $628.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

