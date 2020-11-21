Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.95.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.02. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $104,780.00. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.