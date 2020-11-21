Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $584.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.18. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 806,101 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.