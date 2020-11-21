Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFG. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

