Citigroup (NYSE:C) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of C opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

