Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$23.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.65.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$22.57 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.