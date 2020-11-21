CIBC Cuts George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$122.00

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$97.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$84.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.65.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

