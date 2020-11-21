Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $143,972.76 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Theodore Shasta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97.

NYSE CB opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 139.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $83,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

