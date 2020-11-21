Chubb Limited (CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on January 8th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.