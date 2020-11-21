Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 7% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $2.33 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00156035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00928188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00174139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00094075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00359507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

