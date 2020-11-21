Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff Sells 100,000 Shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Stock

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total value of £178,000 ($232,558.14).
Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff purchased 100,000 shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £124,000 ($162,006.79).
John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) stock opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.61. John Menzies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40).
John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) Company Profile
John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.
