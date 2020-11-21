China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Trading Up 6.4%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 213,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 452,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Recycling Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

