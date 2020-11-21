China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) & A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Head-To-Head Review

China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) and A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China Crescent Enterprises alerts:

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and A10 Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A10 Networks $212.63 million 2.85 -$17.82 million ($0.19) -41.63

China Crescent Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A10 Networks.

Volatility and Risk

China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A10 Networks has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of A10 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of A10 Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and A10 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A A10 Networks 4.49% 13.20% 5.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Crescent Enterprises and A10 Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A A10 Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00

A10 Networks has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.15%. Given A10 Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Summary

A10 Networks beats China Crescent Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder threat protection system for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder secure sockets layer (SSL) insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder convergent firewall, which addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy TPS, a multi-device network management solution. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers, Web-scale businesses, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, government, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Crescent Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Crescent Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.