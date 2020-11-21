Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) vs. Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) Financial Analysis

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -73.72% -63.47% -30.82% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cerus and Revolutions Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerus presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Revolutions Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $74.65 million 13.95 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -12.22 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolutions Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus.

Summary

Cerus beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma that is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company has a collaboration with the National Trauma Institute to supply Intercept plasma for use in the plasma resuscitation without lung injury (PROpOLIs) clinical study. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

