Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Shares of CG opened at C$12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

In related news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at C$1,520,985.81.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

