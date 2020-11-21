Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.91. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

