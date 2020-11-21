Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $34.02. 1,023,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 779,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 57.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

