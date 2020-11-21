Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.25).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

