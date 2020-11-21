Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Celanese by 499,400.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 775.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $135.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

