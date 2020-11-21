CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to $66.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCDBF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) started coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $45.52.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

