CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$11,572.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Geoffrey Martin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.86, for a total transaction of C$11,572.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,541,818.92.

Geoffrey Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Geoffrey Martin sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.89, for a total transaction of C$5,789.00.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$58.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.01. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$34.57 and a 1 year high of C$60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.67.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

