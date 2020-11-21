CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Karl G. Baily Purchases 640 Shares of Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Karl G. Baily acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.76. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

