Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $107,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

