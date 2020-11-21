Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CATY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $201,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $254,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

