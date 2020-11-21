Catex Token (CATT) Market Cap Hits $473,405.09

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $473,405.09 and $62,813.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00400582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.95 or 0.02802635 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.