Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen Sells 29,319 Shares of Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $35,769.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,884.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.