Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAVA. BidaskClub raised Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.49 million, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 213,719 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Schoen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

