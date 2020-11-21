CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $10,557,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $10,037,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,585,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 137,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $273.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.44. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

