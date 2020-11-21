CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.94.

KMX opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.89. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

