Canaccord Genuity Raises BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $110.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.