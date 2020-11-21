Canaccord Genuity Increases Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$3.61 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.62%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

